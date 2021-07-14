A graveside service with military honors for U.S. Navy veteran Thomas E. Byrne, 78, of Winchester, who passed away on March 8, 2021, will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery, Richmond Road, Winchester. All are welcome to attend, and due to family health concerns, all in attendance are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing protocols. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.