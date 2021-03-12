Thomas E. Byrne, 78, a lifelong resident of Winchester, passed away at his home in Winchester on Monday, March 8, 2021. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
