The Winchester community will greatly miss one of its lifetime residents with the passing of Thomas E. Byrne, 78, of Sunrise Village, Winchester, on Monday, March 8, 2021, at his home.
His parents, William F. and Cherolyn M. (Putnam) Byrne, welcomed their son into the world in Winchester on May 31, 1942. Tom was a 1961 graduate of Thayer High School in Winchester. While in school, he participated in baseball, soccer and basketball.
He went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Navy serving onboard the USS Wasp from 1961 until 1962, then assigned to the USS Galveston serving in the Pacific Ocean along the Vietnam coast as a Boatswain’s Mate from 1962 until 1964, and then was transferred to the Naval Reserves on June 7, 1965.
Upon his discharge from the Navy, Tom returned to Winchester and worked in many different factories, finally settling in at the former Book Press Printing in Brattleboro for many years. In retirement, he ran errands for his good friend, Bill Roche, of W.R. Painting. When not at work, he enjoyed bowling, playing golf, watching auto racing, old Westerns, reading and cooking on his grills and smokers to create gourmet meals.
In addition to those in town, Tom will be greatly missed by his sisters: Eileen B. Morse, of Hartford, Conn.; and Kathleen B. Ford and her husband, Meryl, of Enfield; and a sister-in-law, Margaret Byrne, of Greenfield, Mass. He leaves many nieces and nephews, especially Cathy Davis, who gave him a great deal of care and attention the last few years. He also leaves several grandnieces and grandnephews scattered around the U.S., and many cousins. Besides his parents, two brothers, James J. Byrne, formerly of Greenfield, Mass., and William F. Byrne Jr. of Winchester, predeceased Tom.
Calling hours, followed by a graveside service with military honors in the Evergreen Cemetery, Winchester, will be held at a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Tom’s memory to Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431-0564; or to the ELM Memorial Community Center, 21 Durkee St., Winchester NH 03470.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
