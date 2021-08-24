Thomas Clifford Minard

Thomas Clifford “Tom” Minard, of Keene, passed away on Aug. 6, 2021, just three days shy of his 77th birthday.
The third of five siblings, Tom was born at Alice Peck Day Hospital in Lebanon on Aug. 9, 1944, to Hila (Finn) and Theodore N. Minard Sr.
Tom’s survivors include his wife of almost 37 years, Suzanne Stevens, of Alstead and Keene; his children: Pamela Cavallo and her husband, Jamie, of Milford, Conn.; Thomas Minard Jr. and his wife, Karri, of Trumbull, Conn.; Jessica Minard of Newport; and Gregory Minard of Keene; his sisters: Mary Moynihan and her husband, Robert, of Columbia, Md.; and Melissa Minard of Novi, Mich.. In addition to his parents, Tom is predeceased by: his brother, Theodore Minard Jr.; his sister, Martha Minard; his nephew, Nathan Minard; and his lifelong childhood friend, Tony LaBombard, formerly of Lyme.
A brief graveside service with military honors will be held at Valley/Sacred Heart Cemetery, 258 Mascoma St., Lebanon on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. Afterward, all are invited to the Lebanon Elks Lodge, 99 Heater Road, Lebanon for a social gathering and celebration of Tom’s life. Because it is what Tom would have wanted, everyone is invited to wear their favorite Hawaiian shirt or something fun, colorful and bright. Shorts and baseball or golf caps are welcome!
In lieu of flowers, tribute donations may be made in Tom’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://act.alz.org/donate) or to the Monadnock United Way, 23 Center St., Keene NH 03431.
For a much more detailed version of this obituary, go to www.csnh.com or https://www.facebook.com/tom.minard.39.
