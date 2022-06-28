Thomas Cakouros

Thomas “Tom” Cakouros, 87, of Keene, passed away on June 23, 2022, following a period of declining health.
He was born on Oct. 5, 1934, in Brooklyn, N.Y., son of the late Peter and Helen (Koutsouradis) Cakouros. He grew up in Freeport, Long Island, N.Y., and attended area schools. After high school, Tom attended NYU where he received a BA in history at the Washington Square College and continued his studies, graduating with a master’s degree at the School of Education. In addition, he also earned a professional certification from Hofstra University.
During this period, Tom served in the U.S. Army and later as a U.S. Army Reservist.
While attending college, he met Ellen Eschen. Marriage brought many fulfilling years together, sharing their passions and devoted companionship. Tom had a successful career in the Middle Country School District in Centereach, N.Y. He had been a history teacher and vice principal at the Newfield and Centereach high schools for more than 30 years.
Fencing was one of Tom’s greatest interests. He began Varsity Sabre while studying at NYU. Throughout his teaching career, he organized and established fencing as a varsity sport while running a 50-game running streak coaching Newfield High School. Many of his original teams are still actively coaching their own teams. The tradition continues, thanks to Tom’s support and encouragement.
He has been described as “one of a kind” — a teacher, friend, father figure and role model. Upon moving to Keene in 2002, Tom and Ellen continued their dedication by reviving a program at the Keene YMCA for youth and adults. He proudly watched several local youngsters move onto varsity slots at leading universities. Tom had actively been teaching fencing until the pandemic created a halt. In addition to fencing, Tom was an enthusiastic martial artist, attaining a third-degree black belt in Taekwondo, which he also taught at Suffolk Community College. He was a student of Ninjutsu, enjoyed target shooting, and shooting pool at the American Legion.
Tom will be dearly missed by all who know him, especially his wife, Ellen Cakouros, of Keene; the many fencers whose lives he touched: Van, Bob, Eddie, Bill, Herb and numerous others; and his canine companion, Boy, his loving Elkhound.
Predeceased by his parents, Tom is also now reunited with his four-legged friends: Buster, Norska, Scooter, Shannon, Shamus, Daphne and Jillian — all Elkies.
A funeral service will be officiated Rev. Ed Harkey on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial with military honors will follow at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to be made in Thomas Cakouros’ name to your favorite animal organization.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements.