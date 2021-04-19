Thomas C. Naylor Jr.

Our father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Thomas Clifton Naylor Jr., passed away at his home in Dublin Thursday morning, April 15, 2021, at the age of 89. He passed away from complications brought on by advanced age and a fractured hip.
Thomas was born Feb. 28, 1932, the middle of three children and the only son of Thomas and Rosanna Naylor. He was a longtime resident of Dublin, having spent his childhood there, then permanently settling after moving to Dublin in 1960.
He had many different occupations throughout the years. He enjoyed working with his hands and did everything, from owning a snack bar, running a catering business, and creating and running a company to do finish work on new homes. But his most enjoyable jobs were being greenskeeper at the Sullivan Golf Course and Peterborough Country Club, and the groundskeeper at St. Patrick Church in Jaffrey, caring for the church, school and cemetery.
He was known for his love of cooking and could always be seen putting on a clambake, a bean hole supper, cookout or just making one of his fantastic pies. He would never shy away from lending a helping hand to those who might need it, or tackling any project, large or small.
He was married to the former Barbara Helen Flagg, and had eight children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Rosanna Naylor; his wife, Barbara; his two sisters, Margaret Walker and Elsie Belloli; and a son, Bradley (Bucky) Naylor.
He is survived by his children and their spouses: Peter Naylor, of Pleasant Grove, Utah; Randy T. Naylor of Merrimack; Sandra and Jon Cole of Marlborough; Patty and Barry Echavarria of Peterborough; John and Valerie Naylor of Dublin; Paul (Scott) and Lynn Naylor of Greenfield; and Cherina and Jay Cohen of Amherst; as well as 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
A walk-through visitation will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 33 River St., Jaffrey. Those attending will be required to adhere to our current guidelines by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place immediately following calling hours at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 87 Main St., Jaffrey. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in Peterborough
Because of allergies, the family asks for no flowers, please.
Memorial contributions in Thomas’ name may be made to either the Monadnock Community Hospital at https://monadnockcommunityhospital.com/giving-mch/donate-online/ or Hospice & Community Services (HCS) at https://www.hcsservices.org/donate/.
To share memories, photographs, and condolences with Mr. Naylor’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
