Thomas and June Parker

Thomas (Tom) Parker, 83, of Fitzwilliam, died on Jan. 24, 2023, after an extended illness. His wife, June Parker, 82, preceded him in death on Oct. 25, 2020.
Tom was born in Boston, son of Thomas Parker Sr. and Wilhelmina (Saari) Parker. He grew up in Maynard, Mass., graduated from Maynard High School and received a degree in mechanical engineering from Northeastern University. Tom was a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army, and he advanced to the rank of Captain. He was stationed in Germany for three years, followed by a tour of duty in Vietnam.
After his Army commitment he returned to New Hampshire, where he met and ultimately married his wife, June Eaves. June was born on June 11, 1938, in Jaffrey, daughter of Elmer Eaves and Leila (Moore) Eaves. She graduated from Conant High School in Jaffrey and Becker Junior College in Worcester, Mass. June was employed as a medical secretary for three years in Boston before returning to New Hampshire.
Tom and June were married for more than 50 years. Other than a short residence in Orange, Mass., they lived their entire married lives in Fitzwilliam. They had no children of their own but were devoted to their families. That included not only siblings, but many nieces, nephews and cousins who were a central part of their lives.
Tom and June were members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Keene. They cared about people. Tom went on several building projects in other countries sponsored by Lutheran Church missions. They were constantly involved with activities in and around Fitzwilliam. Both were active volunteers in the Fitzwilliam Fire Department/EMS. June was a member of the Visiting Nurses Association and a Trustee of the Fitzwilliam Trust Funds.
Music was very important to them both. For many years June played the organ in various churches and gave piano lessons. Tom loved to cook and try new recipes, which they shared by welcoming friends and family to their home on a regular basis. Tom was a Fitzwilliam selectman for more than 30 years. In that position he was able to offer fair and common-sense influence on town matters. Tom and June were both devoted to the people and history of the town of Fitzwilliam. It is appropriate that their final resting place is there.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Fitzwilliam Community Church, 85 Route 119 West, Fitzwilliam, followed by a reception at the brick house across the road. Burial with military honors will take place at the Village Cemetery, 49 Richmond Road, Fitzwilliam, at 2:30 p.m. Rev. Edwin Harkey, Pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Keene, will be officiating.
Memorial Gifts may be made in their memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431; or to the Fitzwilliam Fire Department, Daniel Baker Fund, 25 Church St., Fitzwilliam; or to the Fitzwilliam Historical Society, P.O. Box 87, Fitzwilliam NH 03447.
