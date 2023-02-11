Thomas A. D'Agostino

Thomas A. “Tom” D’Agostino, 79, of Keene and formerly of Hillsborough and Dalton, Mass., passed away peacefully while sleeping on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, with the love of his family by his side at his home.
He was born the son of the late Emily (Purgantini) and Thomas D’Agostino on June 10, 1943, in Ayer, Mass. Tom was educated at Dalton (Mass.) High School and graduated in 1961. After high school, Thomas enlisted in the U.S. Army. Upon discharge he attended Northampton Junior College and received the President’s Award for leadership, graduating in 1966 with an associate’s degree in business management.
On March 29, 2007, Thomas exchanged vows with the love of his life, Diane M. (Richards) Way. They had a simple service in Keene.
Thomas worked at Walier Chevrolet as a sales associate for 18 years until he retired in 2009. Prior he worked at National Grange Insurance, as well as Prime Financial Group, Best Leasing Company and The Masiello Group. After he retired, he worked summers on the grounds crew at Bretwood Golf Course.
Tom enjoyed many things in life, one of which was being an active member in many of the clubs in Keene. He was the past president of the Keene Lions Club, past president of the William Marconi Italian Society, on the Italian Club board of directors, Bretwood Golf Club, Keene Country Club, and a lifetime member of the Keene Eagles Club and Keene Elks Lodge.
Mr. D’Agostino is survived by his devoted wife, Diane Way, of Keene; his two children, Anthony D’Agostino and his wife, Marloe, of New Orleans, and Alison Dorow of Barrington; and his children from a combined marriage: Todd Shanks and his wife, Stephanie, of Keene; Tyler Shanks and his wife, Sally, of Swanzey; and Trevor Shanks of Orange, Mass. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren: Jacob D’Agostino, Brady D’Agostino, Ty Dorow, Maya Dorow, Colin Shanks and his fiancée, Maura; Carson Shanks; Noah Weston; Ian Singer; and Isaac Singer; his lifetime best friend, Henry “Hank” Brunjes, and his wife, Lynn, of Swanzey; and his cousin, Michael Pedroza, who was like a brother to him, and his wife, Alicia, of Ashville, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Thomas’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Per Tom’s request there will be no public calling hours or services.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
