Theresa Shirley LaBounty

Theresa Shirley (Frazier) LaBounty, 87, a lifelong area resident, died on July 5, 2023, at the Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland.
Her parents, Joseph L. and Leona M. (Gratton) Frazier, welcomed their daughter into the world on March 31, 1936, in Bennington, Vt. Shirley grew up in Troy and was a graduate of Our Lady of Monadnock Academy in Jaffrey.
Following her marriage to Edward P. LaBounty Sr., the couple resided for many years on Elm Street in Keene. The couple spent 42 years together creating wonderful memories until his passing on Feb. 10, 2001.
Shirley worked for more than 25 years as the head cook at the Keene Middle School, a job that truly gave her great joy over the years.
She enjoyed creating beautiful crafts and knitting. Shirley was an avid Red Sox fan, catching as many games on TV that she possibly could.
Shirley was a longtime parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Keene.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her two sons: Edward P. LaBounty II and his wife, Becky, of Swanzey; and Anthony J. “Tony” LaBounty and his wife, Laura, of Swanzey; three grandchildren, Travis LaBounty, Ashley LaBounty and Bianca LaBounty; a brother, Ronald Frazier, of Burlington, Conn.; three sisters: Elizabeth Nutter of Keene; Thelma Lawrence of Pelham; and Katherine DiLuzio of Sarasota, Fla.; two sisters-in-law: Jane Haddlock of Nevada and Fran Pruett of Hampstead; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial with committal prayers will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. LaBounty’s memory to the American Cancer Society, N.H. Division, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford NH 03110.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mrs. LaBounty’s care. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.