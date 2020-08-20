Theresa Martin, 87, of Keene, passed away peacefully on Aug. 11, 2020, at her residence.
Theresa lived with her twin sister, Mary, who passed away earlier in the summer. Theresa and Mary spent many years together playing tennis, beachcombing and walking everywhere in Keene and surrounding towns. They enjoyed running into former students and catching up, as they were both teachers. Theresa was an amazing artist who also enjoyed solitude and being in her gardens.
She is survived by her daughter, Shannon, and her soul daughter, Kelly Wright, wife of her beloved nephew, Patrick Wright, and their children, Daniel, David and Nicole, as well as their grandchildren. Other surviving family members include an extended Wright family, nieces and nephews, and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews; her sister, Catherine Breed, of Florida; and her daughters and their spouses. Theresa and Mary were both known for their kindness, generosity and eccentricities.
There will be no funeral services, as requested by Theresa and Mary.
To share photographs, memories or condolences with Theresa’s family, please visit her permanent online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.