Theresa Marie Acerno

Theresa Marie (DeMilta) Acerno, 91, a longtime area resident, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the Cheshire Medical Center Dartmouth-Hitchcock, Keene.
Her parents, Mary (Schirano) and Philip DeMilta, welcomed their daughter into the world on Aug. 9, 1930, in Queens, New York City, N.Y. She was a graduate of Newtown High School in Elmhurst, N.Y. Following graduation, Theresa worked as a secretary for the New York City Board of Transportation for two years. She then worked with Magee Carpet Company on 5th Avenue in New York City.
She married Michael “Mickey” Acerno on June 16, 1951, at St. Bartholomew’s Church in Elmhurst, N.Y. The couple moved to Swampscott, Mass., in 1960, later moving to Canaan (N.H.) in 1970, where they resided for 10 years. After their youngest of nine children entered school, Theresa worked as a kindergarten aide at the Canaan School and then as secretary to the assistant principal at Mascoma High School.
In 1980, she and Mickey moved to Westmoreland. She was hired as the secretary in the guidance office at Keene High School, working there until 1985. She then worked as the secretary at the Westmoreland School until she retired in 1998.
Theresa more than enjoyed every child who entered the school each day, and to her they were part of her extended family. Theresa served as president of the PTA at St. John’s Catholic School in Swampscott, Mass., where her children attended school. Before moving to Westmoreland, she served on the Canaan School Board. She was active in Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and 4-H; served on the Keene Senior Citizens Board of Directors; the Parish Council at St. Margaret Mary Church in Keene; and was a member of St. Anne Sodality, the Outreach Team, Bereavement Team, and a Eucharistic Minister at Lady of the Lake Church in Chesterfield, and St. Margaret Mary Church and St. Bernard Church, both in Keene.
Theresa made a trip to Cheshire Medical Center once a week to serve communion to the sick. She was a member of the Cheshire County Retired Educators Association; had a Relay for Life Team for many years; was a selectperson for Ward 4 in Keene; and a volunteer at the Cheshire Medical Center, which she looked forward to each week for many years. She was proud of her license plate “MOM 9”! She and Mickey received the Keene State College LaVine Mellon Parents Award in 1989.
She had a full loving life with Mickey, who was the love of her life since she was 17 years old. Her happiest moments were spending time with her family, especially when they were all gathered together. Her many grandchildren made her life complete. She enjoyed reading and knitting; watching her children and grandchildren participating in sports, and also the Keene State College field hockey and lacrosse games, Keene High School sports and cheering on the UNH hockey team. As a child, the N.Y. Giants baseball team was her favorite baseball team and continued even when she left New York. Her favorite football team was, of course, the New York Giants!
Theresa will be greatly missed by many in the community, especially her nine children: Mary Pat Acerno of Litchfield, Michael Acerno and Beth Hoyt-Flewelling of Sutton, Timothy and Karen Acerno of Raymond, Eileen and Ken Lary of Canaan, Peg and Rod Richmond of Swanzey, Teresa Starkey and Chuck Mobilia of Keene, Ann Marie and David DiSilva of West Chesterfield, Elizabeth and Jake Cahoon of Keene and Virginia and Graham Gitchell, of Westmoreland, all who were very special to her and Mickey. Her 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren were her and Mickey’s legacy. Sadly, Mickey predeceased Theresa in 1994 after 43 wonderful years together.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Village Cemetery, Glebe Road, Westmoreland. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday evening, Nov. 26, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing protocols. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Theresa’s memory to: Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services for the Friendly Bus Program, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431-0564; or to the Genesis Foundation for Children, 60 Temple Place, 2nd floor, Boston MA 02111; or The Make-a-Wish Foundation, 814 Elm St., No. 300, Manchester NH 03101.
