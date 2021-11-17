Theresa Marie (DeMilta) Acerno, 91, of Keene, a longtime area resident, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Cheshire Medical Center — Dartmouth Hitchcock, Keene. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
