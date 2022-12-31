Theresa M. Williams

Theresa M. (Martin) Williams, 87, of Winchester, and formerly of Keene, passed away peacefully while sleeping on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Keene Center Genesis Eldercare in Keene.
She was the daughter of the late Mary (Pevide) and Jessie Martin, born on May 18, 1935, in Fall River, Mass. She was educated at Fall River High School in Fall River, Mass.
On Sept. 12, 1969, she exchanged vows with the love of her life, William “Bill” Williams III. They were married at St. Anne’s Church in Fall River, Mass., with family and friends in attendance. They were happily married for 44 years until Bill passed away on Jan. 10, 2014.
Theresa enjoyed her time working for St. Margaret Mary’s Church in Keene as an administrative assistant for 10 years until she retired in 2009. She was a devout Catholic and attended church on a regular basis.
Along with working, she enjoyed spending her time painting, crafting and going on beach trips to Wildwood, N.J. Theresa was a very caring and giving person and frequently served others.
Mrs. Williams is survived by her four children: William (Bill) J. Williams IV and his wife, Susan, of Millers Falls, Mass.; Michael P. Williams and his wife, Susan, of Concord; David A. Williams and his wife, Dawne, of Alstead; and Lisa A. Plancon and her husband, Christopher, of Claremont. She is also survived by a brother, Jesse Martin, and his wife, Joyce, and a sister-in-law, Patricia Martin, of Fall River, Mass. Theresa is survived by 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, cousins, extended family and friends.
She is now rejoined with her husband, Bill; her grandson, David Jr.; her brothers, Everett, Vincent, David; and her parents.
A Mass with Christian burial rights to follow will take place Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 33 Arch St., Keene. Burial will follow in the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue in Keene. Bereavement will be held in the St. Margaret Mary’s Church Hall after the Mass.
Although flowers will gladly be accepted, the family has requested that donations be made to Catholic Charities.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).