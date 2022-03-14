Theresa M. Wechsler

The family of Theresa Marie (McDonough) Wechsler, of Jaffrey, is saddened to announce her passing on Feb. 28, 2022, at the age of 68.
Terri was born in Chelsea, Mass. Growing up in a U.S. Air Force family she lived in several states and Newfoundland. Two years after graduation from high school, she began her career in 1972 as a dental assistant in Clinton, Okla. After relocating to her home state of Massachusetts in 1978, Terri resumed her career in Pepperell, Mass., working at two dental practices until 1988. Terri and her family moved to the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire in 1985. She began working for Central New England Endodontics in Keene in 1988, where she remained until her retirement in December 2021. In speaking of her career, Terri said she enjoyed meeting people, patient care and having a profession she was proud to be part of.
Terri was a lifelong learner, studying alternative natural health, including herbology, homeopathy and nutrition. She was a Certified Holistic Health Practitioner through the Trinity College of Natural Health and was also a holistic iridologist. Terri was a Master Reiki Practitioner, trained at the John Harvey Gray Center for Reiki Healing, starting in 1998.
Terri enjoyed using her skills to be of service to others. She volunteered reiki for patients of Hospice at HCS and was part of 100 Women Who Care in her community. One of Terri’s most memorable and rewarding experiences was when she volunteered in 2003 to spend eight days in El Salvador with Team Sight and Bite to provide dental and optometric services. This was not a pleasure trip but one of service in difficult conditions, using supplies donated by local New Hampshire dentists. Upon her return, Terri said she found this trip to be a very rewarding experience, both personally and professionally. She had never felt so valued, and to be accepted, trusted, respected and appreciated unconditionally filled her with love for the selfless and beautiful people. Terri returned with another team to El Salvador in 2005.
Terri enjoyed the outdoors, going on frequent hikes with friends or a trip around the lake in her kayak. She enjoyed fitness, gardening, random road trips and quality time spent with friends. She most loved time spent with her granddaughter, Hannah, her best friend and light of her life, whom she loved “To the Moon and Back.”
Terri is predeceased by her parents, Harold F. and Theresa M. McDonough (Shoulla). She will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Sean Wechsler (Mirandi) and Bob Larocco; her granddaughter, Hannah; her brother, John (Sherry); and her sister, Margaret (Perry); as well as numerous extended family, countless friends and acquaintances. She will also be missed by the dental community of Keene and the Monadnock Region where she had many close professional and personal relationships.
In memory of Terri’s kind and generous nature, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.
A private memorial celebration of Theresa’s life will be held at a later date.
