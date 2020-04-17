Theresa M. Fournier
Theresa M. (Aldrich) Fournier, 86 of Scarborough, Maine, and formerly of Fitzwilliam and Keene, passed away on April 10, 2020, following a period of declining health.
She was born on June 25, 1933, in Searsburg, Vt., the daughter of the late Fred and Margaret (Bosley) Aldrich.
In 1954, Theresa married Francis Fournier. They celebrated many wonderful years raising their children and watching their family grow until his passing in 1993.
Theresa had worked at the woolen mill in Marlborough and later as a school bus driver in the Monadnock Region. She retired from New Hampshire Ball Bearings, where she had been employed for many years.
Being very family-oriented, Theresa found the most pleasure in spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially opportunities to babysit them.
Theresa will be dearly missed by her children: Rosean Liimatainen and her husband, John, of Troy; Francis Fournier Jr. of Troy; Patti Hurd and her husband, Glen, of West Swanzey; and Annette Lefebvre and her husband, Lonnie, of Scarborough, Maine; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; her siblings: Joan Martin of Fitzwilliam; and Fred Aldrich of East Swanzey; and well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
She was predeceased by her husband, Francis Fournier Sr.; a grandson, Craig Liimatainen; and brothers Robert and Donald Aldrich.
A burial will be held in the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery, Fitzwilliam.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Theresa M. Fournier’s name may be made to Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 U.S. Route One, Scarborough, ME 04074 (www.HospiceOfSouthernMaine.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Theresa, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
