Theresa M. DiLuzio
Theresa M. DiLuzio, a longtime resident of Swanzey and a former resident of Keene, died on Sept. 22, 2019, with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Keene Dec. 19, 1946, the youngest daughter of 11 children to her immigrant parents, Rocco DiLuzio born in Torre de Passeri, Italy, and Anna (Grossi) DiLuzio born in Scafa, Italy.
Theresa has been a resident of Swanzey for more than 46 years and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 30 years of service in Keene and Swanzey.
She is survived by her sisters, Caroline Firman, Jean Dubois and her husband, Cricket Dubois, and Grace Fernald. She is also survived by her longtime friend and caregiver, Nancy L. Carlson, with whom she made her home; Nancy’s son, Eric Stanley; and her granddaughters, Hannah and Oliva Stanley. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins with whom she shared special relationships.
Theresa is predeceased by her parents; her siblings, Rose Sterling, Antionette DiLuzio, Lena Sordello, Anna Symonds, John DiLuzio, Mary Raitto and Rita Wilson; and her nephew, Stephen Symonds Sr., with whom she shared a special bond.
A gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date. There are no public visiting hours.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that memorial contributions be made to Home Health Care Hospice of Keene and Peterborough, P.O. Box 564, Keene, NH 03431. A special thank you for Barbara Skully for her special care and attention during Theresa’s illness.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene (www.foleyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with these arrangements.
