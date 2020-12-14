Theresa L Baker

Theresa L. (Bennett) Baker, 77, of 120 Tully Brook Road, Richmond, died peacefully Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at her residence with her family at her side.
She was born in Worcester, Mass., on July 29, 1943, daughter of the late William and Louise (Silva) Bennett, and had lived in Richmond for 14 years, after moving there from Jaffrey.
Theresa had worked as a housekeeper and nurse’s aide at Kendall Assisted Living in Hanover. She was a member of Third Order of St. Benedicts Slaves of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, St. Philomena Living Rosary, Our Lady’s Rosary Makers, Jaffrey Women’s Club and Right to Life. She loved writing articles about abortion and the faith and sending them to various newspapers.
She leaves her husband of 56 years, Leonard P. Baker; six children: Peter Baker of West Boylston, Mass., Laureen Haynes and her husband, Joseph, of Richmond; Lewis Baker of Fitchburg, Mass.; Leonard Baker of Fitchburg, Mass.; Lawrence Baker of Hudson, Mass.; and Lee Baker and his wife, Amy, of Woodsville; a sister, Valerie Keblin, of Harlingen, Texas; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A Requiem Funeral Mass will be held Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 80 Richmond Road, Winchester.
Burial will be in the Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon, Mass.
Calling hours in Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central St., Winchendon, Mass., will be Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kingsbury Pavilion Cancer Patient Relief Fund.
