Theresa J. Taylor-Spiess
Theresa J. (Gosselin) Taylor-Spiess, 90, of Keene and former longtime resident of Chesterfield and Thonotosassa, Fla., died on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. She passed peacefully with the love of family near after a brief period of declining health.
Theresa was born the daughter of the late Marion (Audette) and Ernest Gosselin on Aug. 21, 1928, in Enfield. She was a 1946 graduate of Enfield High School and in 1950 she graduated from Keene Teachers College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in education.
In October of 1949 she exchanged vows with Lawrence D. Taylor in a simple service in Keene. Larry passed on Jan. 3, 1986, after 37 years of marriage. In 1994 Theresa moved to Camp Lemora, a retirement community in Thonotosassa, Fla., where she found love once again when she met Kenneth L. Spiess. Theresa and Ken were married in October of 2004 and together they were very active at Camp Lemora. Theresa and Ken sang in a chorus, enjoyed dinner theaters, went on cruises and traveled extensively. Ken and Theresa enjoyed camping and while doing so they visited every state stopping to enjoy attractions rather than simply passing through. Theresa and Ken volunteered at a local church and hospice center. Ken passed on Nov. 2, 2011.
Theresa began her teaching career in Westmoreland and later taught in Chesterfield. She then taught at Central Elementary School in Bellows Falls for over 30 years before retiring in 1992. At Central she made lifelong friends, many of whom helped her celebrate her 90th birthday last August.
Theresa had many interests including knitting, painting, sewing and making stained glass. She was an avid Red Sox fan and she enjoyed watching the games on television (especially when they won).
Theresa is survived by her two children, C. Daniel Taylor of Brattleboro and Jennifer Heald and her husband, Philip, of Swanzey; six grandchildren, Rebecca Kelley, Mark Taylor, Jamey Taylor, Pamela Taylor, Catelyn Taylor and Stephanie Taylor. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren, Madison, Bria, Ellie, David, Izaiah, Johnathin, Victoria, Jamie, Brooke, Kierra, Jason, Constance, Lawrence and Joseph; sisters, Janet Guerette and her husband, Norman, of Fort Myers, Fla., and Priscilla Eastman of Claremont; as well as many nieces and nephews. Theresa is pre-deceased by her son, David Taylor; and her grandson, Daniel Rounds; siblings, Gloria Green, Pauline Fritts and Daniel Gosselin.
A mass will be held on Friday, July 5, at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church, Parish of the Holy Spirit, 33 Arch St., Keene. Burial will be at a later date in the family lot at Friedsam Cemetery in Chesterfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Home Healthcare Hospice & Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene, NH 03431.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.