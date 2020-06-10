Theresa J. Gochinski
Theresa J. (Dubriske) Gochinski, 87, of Wildwood Ave., Greenfield, Mass., died peacefully at home with her loving family at her side, on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Theresa was born in Winchester on Oct. 23, 1932, the daughter of Enoch and Nellie (Dzanisewski) Dubriske. She was a graduate of Thayer High School in Winchester.
On Aug. 18, 1951, Theresa was married to Francis H. Gochinski, celebrating nearly 69 years together and raising their seven children. At home, Theresa loved her garden, flowers and birds, always keeping them looking “just right.” She also liked to quilt, paint and go dancing with her husband “back in the day.” She kept a beautiful home and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
When her children were grown, Theresa enjoyed working for different businesses around town. Her longest tenure was with the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company. As a devoted communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church since her marriage in 1951, Theresa volunteered her time at the Perpetual Adoration Chapel on a regular schedule and also helped fill in when the need was there.
Survivors beside her husband, Francis, include her children: Donna Prescott of South Deerfield, Mass.; Diane Gochinski of Hatfield, Mass., Timothy F. Gochinski, his wife Joann, of South Deerfield, Mass., Denise Rueb and her husband, Richard, of Las Vegas; Stephen Gochinski of Greenfield, Mass., and Joseph Gochinski of Greenfield, Mass. Theresa was predeceased by a son, Francis H. “Butch” Jr., in 1980.
Survivors also include her grandchildren: Aimee Bysiewski, Miranda Kudukey, Timothy J. Gochinski, Jillian Gochinski and Alex Gochinski; and also, her great-grandchildren: Aiyra and Eden Kudukey, Iris and Gemma Gochinski, and Jeorgia Bysiewski.
She was predeceased by her siblings: Pauline Guyette, Christina McLean, Chet Dubriske, Eddie Dubriske, Frank Dubriske and Katherine Zitta.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, June 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Greenfield, Mass., with Rev. Timothy Campoli, Pastor, as celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Greenfield, Mass.
There are no calling hours. The family will hold a Memorial Celebration in October of this year for all family and friends to join.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested memorial donations be made to either St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital online at www.stjudes.org; or Pioneer Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 329 Conway St., Greenfield MA 01301.
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield, Mass., is assisting the family. To send a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com
