Theresa J. Aikens

Theresa J. (Earle) Aikens, 59, of Gloucester, Mass., and Keene, died on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. She passed peacefully after a period of declining health with the love of family near.
Theresa was born the daughter of the late Thelma (Hall) and Lloyd Earle on Aug. 28, 1961, in Keene. She was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1979.
She was employed by Pet Edge, based in Beverly, Mass., as an associate account manager for 18 years. Prior, she had worked at Keene Center Genesis in Keene in the laundry department for several years.
Her life revolved around her family. She was always going to family events and took great pride in all of their accomplishments.
Ms. Aikens is survived by her daughter, Brandi M. Davis, of Keene; her two sisters: Lisa K. Dufour of Keene, and Tonya L. Hardy of Winchester; three grandchildren: Kile A. Bailey of Keene, Austin R. Bailey of Keene and Ciera E. Bailey of Keene; and her friend of 40 years, Rick Davis, of Campton. She is predeceased by her dog, Shadow. In addition, she is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Theresa’s wishes there are no calling hours. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will take place later. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be sent to: American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford NH 03110. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
