Theresa J. (Earle) Aiken, 59, of Gloucester, Mass., and Keene, passed away on Aug. 24, 2021. She passed peacefully at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene after a period of declining health with the love of family near. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).