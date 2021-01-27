Theresa B. Butler

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, Theresa B. “Terry” (Wilson) Butler of Hinsdale, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 73.
Terry was born on Dec. 25, 1947, in Walpole to Alfred and Thelma (Smith) Wilson. She graduated from Walpole High School in 1965.
Before retiring in 2015, she worked in the dentist office of Dr. Jeffery Munson. She raised her two sons, Benjamin and Matthew Nelson, and was an amazing mom. She married Robert Butler on Sept. 29, 1990.
Terry grew up watching baseball with her dad and loved the Boston Red Sox. She also enjoyed writing to her many pen pals and was a member of the Hinsdale Lions Club for many years. Terry’s pride and joy were her children and grandchildren and she would tell you all about them if you gave her a minute. She loved to talk and could strike up a conversation with anyone and everyone. She had an infectious laugh and was loved by so many.
Terry is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Thelma; and her sisters, Mary and Sue. She is survived by her husband; her sister, Ayliah Cannon, of Florida; her sons, Ben Nelson and his wife, Melanie, of North Waterboro, Maine; and Matt Nelson and his girlfriend, Kerri, of Keene; her grandchildren: Nick Edwards and his wife, Alyssa; Meghan and Alexis Nelson; Tylar and Alysha Dunshee; and Kerci and Danny Cooney; her sister by heart, Sue Ohmart, of Hinsdale; her high school friend, Kathy Rustin, of Keene; and aunts, uncles and many nieces and nephews.
Services and burial in the Village Cemetery in Walpole will be held privately by the family.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Butler’s memory to the American Cancer Society, New Hampshire Division, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford NH 03110.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
