Theresa A. Blouin
Theresa A. Blouin, 90, of 70 Kapper Drive, Green Valley Park, in Winchester, died early Friday morning, Feb. 21, 2020, in the comfort of her home with family at her side.
Theresa was born at home in Hinsdale on Sept. 7, 1929, the daughter of Marshall and Beatrice (Bourgeois) Blouin. She was raised and educated in Hinsdale, graduating from Hinsdale High School, Class of 1948.
She began her working career at Holstein Friesian Association in Brattleboro. She then worked at the former White-Washburn Paper Company in Hinsdale. Then for more than 30 years she was employed as an administrative assistant for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, first in Brattleboro, and then in Keene, from where she retired.
After retiring from Met Life she continued to work for Cheshire National Bank in Keene and then as a home health aide for Home Health Care in Keene until age 75.
A devout Catholic, she was a longtime communicant of Saint Joseph’s Parish in Hinsdale.
Theresa never married, but enjoyed helping her sister, Mary Ann Jacques, raise her three children, Marcia (Jacques) Berner, Gordon Jacques and Joanie Jacques, at the family home in Hinsdale. She gave much love and devotion to all her nieces and nephews.
Theresa was an avid reader and enjoyed following local, state and national politics. She especially enjoyed time spent with her family, spending winters in Clearwater, Fla., for many years as well as summer vacations at York Beach in Maine.
Survivors include one sister, Mary Ann Jacques, of Winchester; her sisters-in-law: Carolee (Nelson) Blouin, Marilyn (Robert) Blouin, and Pat (Henry Blouin) Sederstrom; and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great-grand nieces, great-grand nephews, as well as many very special longtime friends.
She was predeceased by one sister, Alice Hudon; and five brothers: Napoleon, Marshall Jr., Henry, Robert and Nelson Blouin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Saint Joseph’s Church on Brattleboro Road in Hinsdale. There will be no visiting hours per Theresa’s wishes. She will be laid to rest in the Blouin/Jacques family plot in Saint Joseph’s Parish Cemetery later in the springtime.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Theresa’s name may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o St. Bernard’s Church, 161 Main St., Suite 204, Keene NH 03431.
To send messages of condolence to the family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
