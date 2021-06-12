Theodore Russell Veale Jr., 65, of Barrington, passed away at his home on June 4, 2021.
Born in Saugus, Mass., on Aug. 7, 1955, he was a son of the late Theodore Veale Sr. and Dorothy (Mercer) Veale. He shared 38 years of marriage with Berta (Gray) Veale.
Ted attended Marlborough High School and New Hampshire College (Southern New Hampshire University). He married Wilberta Gray on April 23, 1983. Theodore was employed at Liberty Mutual Insurance Group for many years as an information technology professional. In later life, he enjoyed being a real estate broker and as a general contractor for our Mirechor Enterprises, Inc.
Ted was a brother in the Lambda-Mu Chapter of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, playing cribbage, listening to music and walking in the woods watching nature. Above all else, he was a quiet, kind and good man who loved his family, friends and pets.
Ted is survived by his wife, Berta Veale; his sister, Nancy Golden; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Linda Meagher, and his brothers, Scott and David Veale.
An informal graveside service will be held on July 24, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Colebrook Village Cemetery in Colebrook. Family and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ted’s memory to: Cick Cancer Foundation, 35 Manchester Road, Suite 11A, Box 176, Derry NH 03038.
Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Ted’s online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
