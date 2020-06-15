Theodore R. Miller Jr.
Theodore R. “Ted” Miller Jr. passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home in Ashuelot, surrounded by his family.
Ted was born on March 25, 1938, to the late Theodore R. Miller Sr. and Thelma (French) Miller. He was the oldest of eight children. Through the years, Ted worked at Paper Services in Ashuelot, was a truck driver for BDR Transportation in Brattleboro, was a member of the Carpenter’s Union and worked for Roger Miller Construction in Hinsdale. He was a former employee of the State of New Hampshire Highway Department, retiring in 2002 to care for his daughter, Jill, and performing part-time work at Evergreen Cemetery in Winchester.
Ted loved riding his trike with his wife and then later with his daughter, Jill. He also enjoyed listening to older country music, watching NASCAR, spending time with family at the many gatherings and watching the Boston Red Sox. He could often be found having coffee at his kitchen table or on the porch with anyone who stopped to visit. He was best known for the many stories he loved to tell.
On Sept. 29, 1958, Ted married Frances Wasileski. They made their home in Ashuelot and had four children. He is survived by his children: Thomas Miller and wife, Terri, of Hinsdale; Mark Miller and his girlfriend, Heidi Parent, of Brattleboro; Jill Miller of Ashuelot; and Karen Harris and her husband, Dan, of Bellows Falls. Ted is also survived by his siblings: Roger Miller and his wife, Shirley, of Ozark, Ala.; John Miller and his wife, Barbara, of Hinsdale; Norman Miller and his wife, Paula, of Northfield, Mass.; Diane Nadeau and her husband, Dennis, of Hinsdale; and Julie Seymour and her husband, Dan of Hinsdale. He leaves behind six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Thelma; his parents; and his sisters Francis Miller Benoit and Georgianna Dingman; along with his nephew, Kevin Benoit.
Funeral services with burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Winchester, were private due to coronavirus conditions.
Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave., Northfield, Mass., was in charge of arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.