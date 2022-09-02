Theodore Lizotte

Theodore A. Lizotte, 60, formerly of Dublin, passed away at his home in Maggie Valley, N.C., in the beautiful Great Smoky Mountains, on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He fought a hard battle for more than two years with esophageal adenocarcinoma and never gave up.
“Ted” was born on Jan. 11, 1962, in Peterborough, the son of Ronald and Ann (Sillanpaa) Lizotte. He spent his youth in New Ipswich, graduating from Mascenic High School in 1980. He attended UNH but was more interested in figuring things out on his own and learning from others.
Though they knew each other from a very young age, in December 1981 he met the love of his life, Melanie Lawn, at a mutual friend’s Christmas party — and the rest is history, as they say. They married on July 28, 1984, and moved to Dublin, where they raised two amazing daughters, Jessica and Amanda. Their life together was rich and full. Having had enough of the New England winters, they moved to the mountains of western North Carolina in July of 2018 and were able to enjoy the outdoors all year round without having to shovel snow.
Ted had worked at Eversource for 30 years in several capacities, but he was always teaching or training. He also had a passion for safety and public duty, as a Hunter Safety Instructor for more than 20 years, joining the Youth Conservation Corps, serving as a part-time police officer and volunteer firefighter. When his girls were participating in an activity, he was their biggest supporter.
He always claimed he went to “Clever School” and he could fix or build just about anything. He had a gift for sharing his broad range of knowledge, whether it was developing training programs for work, or helping family and friends with home improvement projects.
Being outdoors was where he found peace, and he loved sharing his knowledge of hunting, fishing and camping with his cherished children and grandchildren. Besides being an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed metal detecting and researching his “treasures.” He loved traveling, and he and Melanie accomplished their goal of driving in all 48 contiguous states.
In addition to his wife of 38 years, Mel, he is survived by his daughters, Jessica Cano and Amanda (Chad) Sunda, and his three grandchildren whom he adored, Elly, Everett, and Bowen. He is also survived by his mother, Ann, his brother, Dean, and numerous loved ones.
He was predeceased by his father, Ronald, on July 31, 2022.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 33 River St., Route 202, Jaffrey.
A Celebration of Ted’s life with sharing of memories will immediately follow calling hours at 5:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.