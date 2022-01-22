Theodore Grover

Theodore Thomas Grover, 78, died Jan. 16, 2022, in the comfort of his home in Swanzey, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Bellows Falls, he was the son of the late Theodore and Margaret Grover. Raised and educated in Vermont and Keene, Ted was a graduate of Keene High School with the class of 1977. For 21 years, Ted worked at Central Screw Products. He then worked for Markem Corp. for 22 years. Before his retirement, Ted worked at Walmart for 14 years.
A dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend, Ted’s family was paramount in his life. He cherished time spent with his family and took great pride in providing for them. Ted played on the company softball league and loved to bowl, play horseshoes and cribbage. He especially loved to watch the Red Sox, Patriots and anything on the Sci Fi Channel.
Ted is survived by his wife, Pamela, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage; his son, Jeffrey; four grandchildren: Kayla, Ryan, Maverick and Waverly; three great-grandchildren: Cameron, Oliver and Chloe; a brother, Kenneth Grover; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ted was predeceased by his daughter, Doreen Lynn; and a grandson, David.
No formal services will be held at this time. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Brattleboro. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Ted’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org) or to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org). To view Ted’s online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
