Thelma M. Messer
Thelma M. (Legros) Messer, 99, passed away peacefully at her home in Westmoreland with her family by her side on July 15, 2020, after a period of declining health.
She was born “just around the corner” in Westmoreland on July 12, 1921. Thelma attended schools locally and graduated from Keene High School in 1938. She attended Keene Normal School for a short time before falling in love with her husband, Carl E. Messer. They were married at the Cobb House on Park Hill on Oct. 12, 1940, and enjoyed 39 years of marriage before Carl’s death.
In 1957, Thelma and Carl moved into the house they built together just down the road on Park Hill, where they could leave their backyard and snowmobile for miles. Thelma was a voracious reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles, knitting, various craft projects, snowmobiling, gardening, watching the birds, playing golf and attending musicals and concerts. Her travels took her to Switzerland, the Southwest, Northwest and the central part of the U.S. and Canada. Her favorite vacation time was spent at York Beach, Maine, with family and friends.
Thelma worked for Woodward’s Florist in Walpole for a number of pre-Christmas seasons and later worked 26 years at Peerless Insurance Co. in Keene, working her way up to assistant manager.
Being a part of community projects and volunteering helped fill her days. She was a member of both the United and the Union Churches of Westmoreland, served eight years as president of Ladies Aid, and was also a member of Coffee with Books, Heritage Homemakers, Sno-Belters, Monadnock Square Dancers, Extension Group, Pairs and Spares, Westmoreland Historical Society, the Cheshire County Historical Society and Cackle Club.
Thelma was very proud to be a part of the publishing of the “Homes Book,” to have her daughter’s book, “Welcome to Westmoreland,” dedicated to her, and to have the Boston Post Cane presented to her as the oldest resident in town.
Survivors include her daughter, Nancy M. Sandahl, of Westmoreland; her granddaughter, Heidi L. Davis, and her husband, Phillip Davis, of Carmel, Ind.; sisters-in-law: Bertha Brown of West Springfield, Mass., and Barbara Messer of Westmoreland; and many nieces, nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl E. Messer, in 1980; a son, Peter E. Messer, who died in infancy; and a son-in-law, James F. Sandahl, in 2013.
Thelma is fondly remembered for her energy, kindness, generosity and her vast knowledge of her town’s history. She was devoted to her town and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be private at the South Village Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Union Church of Westmoreland, 998 Route 12, Westmoreland NH 03467; or to Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene is in charge of arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Thelma, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
