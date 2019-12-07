Thelma Louise Plumb
Thelma Louise (Young) Plumb, 97, a longtime resident of Marlow, passed away on Dec. 3, 2019, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland following a period of declining health.
She was born in Marlow on Nov. 24, 1922, the daughter of Iola (Knight) and Frank Young. She attended area schools.
On Feb. 4, 1950, Thelma married Allan Plumb.
Thelma had been a homemaker all her life. Everything she did was centered around her family. She enjoyed nothing more than caring for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the glue that created a close bond amongst her family members.
Thelma leaves behind her children: Martha Strickland and her husband, Jack, of Marlow; Allan Plumb II and his wife, Shirley, of Marlow; and David Plumb and his wife, Amy Morton, of Concord; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by: her husband, Allan Plumb, Jr.; and siblings: Ralph Elliott and Alberta Cushing.
A private graveside service will be held in the spring at the Marlow Village Cemetery.
Fletcher Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com).
