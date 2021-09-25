Thelma E. “Tina” (Washburn) Messer, 90, a longtime resident of Swanzey and formerly of Keene, died while sleeping on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Alpine Care Center in Keene.
She was born the daughter of the late Viola (Grover) and Lester Washburn on March 22, 1931, in Peterborough. She was educated in Peterborough, graduating from Peterborough High School class of 1940. She went on in her studies, graduating from the New York City Beauty Academy in 1942.
On March 23, 1954, she exchanged vows with Bruce E. Messer at the United Church of Christ in Keene. They were married with family and friends in attendance. Sadly, Bruce passed on April 8, 2016, after 62 years of marriage.
Tina worked for the MPB Co. in Keene as a manufacturer for three years, retiring in 1995. Prior, she had worked at the Crystal Restaurant in Keene as a maitre d’ for eight years.
She was a longtime member of the United Church of Christ in Keene for 45 years and later the First Congregational Church of Swanzey for more than 20 years. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens, helping at the church with various projects and she gave freely of her time and financially for various children’s charities. Tina was also civically minded. She was a 50-year member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Firefighters in Keene.
Tina is survived by extended family and friends.
In keeping with Tina’s wishes there were no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, she would prefer donations be made in memory of Thelma E. Messer to: Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth (CHAD), One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon NH 03748. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.