Thelma E. “Tina” (Washburn) Messer, 90, of Keene, and a former longtime resident of Swanzey, passed away on Aug. 31, 2021. She passed peacefully at Alpine Care Center in Keene after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).