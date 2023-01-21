Theadora Macie

Theadora W. “Chickie” Macie passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2023.
Theadora was born on May 15, 1945, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., to the late Dorothea (Coleman) and Thaddeus W. Holcomb. She completed her schooling locally, graduating from Brattleboro High School in 1964. It was during high school when she fell in love with Chester A. “Chet” Macie. They were married on April 3, 1965, and their marriage lasted 51 years until Chet passed away on Aug. 11, 2016.
In her free time, Chickie liked to crochet and sew for her family, and anyone who knew her knew about her famous doughnuts. She also enjoyed decorating around the yard and house for the holidays.
In addition to being predeceased by her beloved high school sweetheart, Chet, Chickie was also predeceased by her sisters Mildred in 1947 and Sadie Cooke in 1984.
She will be greatly missed by her three loving sons: Chester Jr. of West Chesterfield; Jerry, also of West Chesterfield; and Randy, of Marlborough; one granddaughter, Megan; one great-granddaughter, one great-grandson, two nephews and many cousins.
Services will take place in the spring at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Chickie’s honor to the American Cancer Society.
Assisting the family with arrangements is Ker-Phaneuf Funeral Home. To view Theadora’s online tribute, send condolences to the family or for more information, please visit https://phaneuf.net.