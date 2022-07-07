The beautiful smile and huge heart of Tessie A. “Tess” (Pomeroy) Murphy, 74, of Swanzey, will be greatly missed with her passing on Friday, July 1, 2022, at her home surrounded in the love of her husband and two daughters.
Her parents, Charles and Jeannie (Lachenal) Pomeroy, welcomed their daughter into the world on Oct. 7, 1947, in Keene. Tessie grew up in Keene and was a 1965 graduate of Keene High School.
Tessie worked for 25 years as a communications specialist with Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
She enjoyed bowling, both traveling and participating in many tournaments including annual national tournaments in Reno and Las Vegas along with her husband, Joe. She also enjoyed traveling and road trips, especially to the ocean, a place that brought Tess great solace. Some of her favorite places were Old Orchard Beach and Wells, Maine. Together they also made several trips to Myrtle Beach and spent their 50th wedding anniversary in Las Vegas. She also enjoyed motorcycling, one of their most memorable trips was in 2011 where they traveled to Sturgis, S.D. In recent months, Tess had enjoyed watching the birds visit her feeders taking a special interest in hummingbirds and cardinals. Her greatest joy in life was her family, and later, watching her grandchildren playing softball, football and stock car racing, brought her immense joy.
Tessie will be missed by many in her community, especially her husband of 52 years, Joseph P. Murphy IV of Swanzey; her two daughters, Kelli J. Marazoff and her husband, Darren, of North Swanzey, Krysten L. Avery and her husband, Terry, of Surry; her grandchildren who found a special place in her heart, Trevor J. Bleau, Aubrey L. Avery, Brody E. Avery; her sisters, Charlene Thresher of Millers Falls, Mass., and Margaret Dodge and her husband, Brian, of Fayetteville, N.C.; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. Tessie was predeceased by her parents, a sister, Linda Pomeroy; her mother-in-law, Elizabeth Murphy; and her father-in-law, Joseph P. Murphy III.
Visitation and celebration of Tessie’s life will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Words of remembrance will be shared at the funeral home on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Murphy’s memory to the Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene, NH 03431.
