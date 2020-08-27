The mountains and hiking trails of New England will be a little emptier now with the sudden passing of Terry L. Frazier, 72, a longtime resident of Westmoreland, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Terry was born to Richard W. and Pearl M (Manning) Frazier on Oct. 31, 1947, in Swanzey. He was a 1965 graduate of Monadnock Regional High School, where he competed in cross country and pole vaulting for the track and field team.
He enlisted in the Army at the age of 17, serving two tours in Vietnam: November 1965 to 1966 with the 1st Air Calvary; and 1967 to 1968 with the 82nd Airborne, which formed the 503rd Airborne infantry at Fort Bragg, N.C. During his service he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for heroism for meritorious actions on Sept. 3, 1966. Terry also received the Purple Heart for wounds received in action on Oct. 2, 1966.
A nomadic personality, Terry was never one who could sit still. He was an avid hiker, climbing Kilimanjaro and completing the 100-mile wilderness trail in just 4 days. He enjoyed driving cross-country, taking long rides on his Harley and reminiscing about days he used to pilot airplanes. He established his “roots” in Westmoreland, building his own home, where he has enjoyed the solace of his surroundings for the past 40 years.
An astute businessperson, Terry placed his skilled hands and mind into many ventures in his life. Since a small child he was involved in Frazier and Son, the family business. Over the years he became well known for his problem-solving abilities as well as his perfectionist standard of quality. These skills enabled him to own his own countertop business, manage rental properties as well as becoming the “go-to” person for many friends and family.
Terry received a bachelor of science degree in safety from Keene State College. This knowledge was instrumental in teaching others the requirements of safety in the workplace, providing his expertise to the staff at Hinsdale Paper Mill and at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. He also taught motorcycle safety classes to those learning to ride motorcycles in New Hampshire.
The greatest gift Terry routinely provided to those he cared about was his ability to be an active listener. This, coupled with his natural problem-solving abilities, created many friendly and insightful conversations and sometimes several good life lessons for those in his company.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his two sons: Cain Frazier and his wife, Heather, of Donaghadee, Northern Ireland; and Charles Frazier and his wife, Lynn, and grandsons Izaac and Thomas Frazier, of Enfield, Maine; his siblings: Jeanne Drugg, of Fitzwilliam; Jay Frazier and his wife, Dorothy, of Chesham; Raette Trombly and her husband, Arthur, of Keene; and Kathy Frazier of Spofford; his longtime companion, Jane Nolan, of Daytona Beach, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family members.
A celebration of Terry’s life will be held at a date and time to be announced.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Terry’s memory to: The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka KS 66675; or to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 44 Binney St., Boston MA 02115.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with Terry’s arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.