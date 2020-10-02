A celebration of the life of Terry L. Frazier, 72, of Westmoreland, who passed away on Aug. 21, 2020, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Keene State College Camp on Wilson Pond, 19 Page Court, North Swanzey. Family and friends are invited to attend and are required to wear facemasks to protect all those attending. In addition, due to social distancing guidelines, attendees may be required to be outside under the pavilion and should dress appropriately for the weather. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Jaffrey woman said husband killed Amerault after ordering her to do so
- Amerault remembered as ‘outgoing, genuine’ person, passionate hiker
- AG's Office: Keene man was murdered; Jaffrey resident charged
- Doctors' office opens in Keene with new vision for primary care
- Jonathan L. Amerault
- Local man gets 10 to 20 years in sexual assault case
- Police identify driver killed in Brattleboro crash
- In tough year, Recycled Percussion helps the beat go on in Keene, Peterborough
- Keene white nationalist found guilty of threatening and extortion
- NH reports 36 more COVID-19 cases, some in Cheshire County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.