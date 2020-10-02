A celebration of the life of Terry L. Frazier, 72, of Westmoreland, who passed away on Aug. 21, 2020, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Keene State College Camp on Wilson Pond, 19 Page Court, North Swanzey. Family and friends are invited to attend and are required to wear facemasks to protect all those attending. In addition, due to social distancing guidelines, attendees may be required to be outside under the pavilion and should dress appropriately for the weather. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.