Terry Bernard Carey, 71, of Brookline, Vt., died peacefully at his home on May 9, 2022.
Terry was born Dec. 13, 1950, to Bernard and Virginia (Martin) Carey in Keene.
Terry graduated from Keene High School in 1968 and lived most of his adult life in Vermont. He worked at various jobs over the years, including The Book Press and Vermont Islands.
He enjoyed working with his hands and building things. He also enjoyed working with leather. He loved gardening and had some beautiful flower gardens. One of his greatest passions was setting up at different flea markets and selling items he had obtained from yard sales or thrift stores. He was a huge Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan, and he also enjoyed watching the Boston Celtics and other sports. He also had a huge love of all animals and always had his bird feeders full!
He is survived by his partner of 15 years, Marilyn Loper; his daughter, Morah, and her husband, Chuck Chowning; his granddaughters, Briana, Chloe and Kathryn Chowning; his mother, Virginia Carey, of Keene; his brother, Michael Carey, and his family; his sister, Bonnie Corliss, and her family; Regina and Eric Turner of Springfield, Vt.; and his other grandchildren, Addie and David Turner and Suri Loper.
He was predeceased by his second wife, Charlene Clayton Carey; his father, Bernard; his sister-in-law, Sandra Peace-Carey, and many other family members.
Per his wishes, there will be no formal funeral arrangements.
