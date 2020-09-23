Terri E. Ylitalo, 58, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away suddenly at her home by an aneurism on Sept. 18, 2020.
She was born in Keene on June 23, 1962, in Keene, daughter of Thomas E. Ylitalo and Bernice (Dufresne) Taylor.
She is survived by her loving children, Ryan and Brent Zukowski of Keene; her partner, Peter Zukowski, of Keene; her mother, Bernice Taylor of Keene and her father, Thomas E. Ylitalo and wife, Laura, of Surry; brothers, Vince Ylitalo of Concord, Wesson Taylor III of Marlborough, Derek T. Ylitalo of Dubai, UAE, Thomas A. Ylitalo and wife, Stacy, of Stoddard; her sister, Bonnie Sonderegger and husband, Arthur, of Winchester; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Terri attended Keene High School and then Rochester Institute of Technology for her Bachelor of Science in computational mathematics. She went on to Southern New Hampshire University for her master’s degree in accounting.
Terri was employed at Liberty Mutual, where she held various positions over a 24 year period; the latest being Dir I, Data Management (STP) — Data Governance & Strategy. She attained many insurance related designations; i.e., MS, PMP and CPCU. She was a mentor and loved a challenge. Every task was achieved above expectations. She was a take-control employee and a team player.
Terri will always be remembered for her caring and community participation. She always had time for encouragement. She volunteered at Rise for Babies, Monadnock Humane Society, Fast Friends, Cedarcrest, Community Kitchen and numerous other projects. She saw everyone as an individual with special talents.
She loved her fur babies and always had a story to share. They also were her children. Her devotion to her sons, family and anyone she could help was undying. She had a winning smile and a contagious laugh that will stay in our hearts forever.
A bright star ever shining. If you knew her, you would know how special she really was.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask. Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral services. There will be a gathering at her home at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested that donations be made in memory of Terri Ylitalo to the Monadnock Humane Society at 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446 (www.monadnockhumanesociety.org).
To offer condolences to the family or share special memories, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
