Terri D. Shearer

Terri D. (Vaudrien) Shearer, 76, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away peacefully with the love of her family by her side on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
She was born the daughter to the late Beverly R. (Simonds) and Gaylord M. Vaudrien on Jan. 4, 1947, in Keene. Terri was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1965.
On May 13, 1967, Terri exchanged vows with the love of her life, James “Jim” Shearer. They had a simple service at the St. Margaret Mary Church with family and friends surrounding them.
Terri enjoyed her time working for National Grange Insurance in Keene. She was a policy processor for 21 years until she retired in 2012.
Along with working, Terri loved spending her time cooking, reading and shopping. She also enjoyed being outside, camping, going on cruises, the Drum and Bugle Corps, and playing with dogs or other animals. She especially loved the family dog, Mollie.
Mrs. Shearer is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Jim Shearer, of Keene; their two children, Suzette M. Bohannon and her husband, Ronnie, of Swanzey; and Thomas “Thom” G. Shearer of California; and two grandchildren, Zoey Shearer and Ronnie Bohannon Jr. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Terri was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Bruce Vaudrien.
