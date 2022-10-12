Terrance "Terry" Taylor

Terrance “Terry” Alexander Taylor, of Newport, died Oct. 6, 2022.
He was born Feb. 7, 1949, in Keene, and raised in Surry. His parents were Richard Taylor and Audrey (MacWilliams) Taylor.
Terry graduated from Monadnock High School and joined the U.S. Army, serving in Germany and Vietnam. After his service, he worked at MPB in Keene and Pine Tree Castings in Newport for more than 30 years.
He married Linda Henault in 1971 and they were married for 51 years. They have two children: son Tobias (Toby) Taylor, and his fiancée, Brenda; and daughter, Amanda (Mandy) Taylor; two grandchildren, Colby Taylor and Juliauna Taylor; and one great-grandson, Mateo.
Terry enjoyed motorcycling and playing in bands. He played in several bands from the time he was in high school until recently. The latest bands were UFB Playin’ Possum and Just Can’t Wait.
He loved spending time at his camp at Lake Warren in East Alstead with his best friend, Hank, and enjoyed his daily walks with Hank.
He loved being a husband, father, and grandfather the most. He was very proud of his family.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Forresters Club on Maple Street in Newport. A family service will be held at noon, followed by a gathering open to the public. Come as you are to help us share memories of Terry.