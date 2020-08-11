Terrance Michael Thompson
Terrance Michael “Terry” Thompson, a longtime resident of Hillsboro, passed away in his home Aug. 1, 2020, at age 63.
Born in Keene to Thurlon Thompson Sr. and Shirley Pelkey, Terry graduated with the class of ’74 from Thayer High School. He eventually moved to Hillsboro to be closer to his work. Terry worked at Osram Sylvania for almost 30 years as a machinist before retiring to spend more time with family.
Terry was of Christian faith, although current times had him attending Joel Osteen’s sermons from home. He was kind and very giving. Terry was a diehard New Englander fan who could talk sports all day long. He loved to be outside poking at a fire or throwing horseshoes with family and friends. You would rarely see Terry without a smile — he loved to laugh and make those around him laugh too.
Terry is survived by his children: Katrina Beaudoin of Concord; and Tyler and Anna Mae Thompson of Hillsboro; his grandchildren: Lucas B and TMT; his sister, Rose Napierkoski; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Terry was predeceased by both of his parents, along with his older brother, Thurlon “Buzz” Thompson Jr., and his furry friend of 20 years, Rusty.
There will be a graveside service held at Evergreen Cemetery in Winchester on Aug. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. Feel free to wear your favorite sports jerseys and attire for those attending.
