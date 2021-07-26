Terrance L. LaRock

Terrance Lee “Terry” LaRock, of Peterborough, passed away on July 23, 2021, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon after a long illness.
Terry is survived by his wife of 39 years, Abby Ann LaRock; his daughter, Leah Anne LaRock-Hodgkins, and her husband, Robert Clifton Hodgkins; his son, Parker Henry LaRock, and his fiancee, Julie Elisa Thorpe; his son, Emmett Otis LaRock, and his partner, Krista Kaye Herrera; his brother, Gary LaRock, and his wife, Marlene LaRock; his sister, Judy Lennox; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Terry was preceded in death by his son, Madison Christopher LaRock.
Terry spent his childhood working on farms, learning carpentry and enjoying the ocean and St. Lawrence River. He enjoyed spending time outdoors in both upstate New York and Florida. Early on in his life he became a car enthusiast and upon entering the U.S. Army in 1965 he trained as a helicopter mechanic and served as a Crew Chief with the 176th AHC Minutemen in Vietnam. Following his honorable discharge from the service he traveled the U.S. and worked as a mechanic and carpenter before settling in Peterborough in 1969 with his childhood friend, Paul Daugenti.
Terry worked at Upland Farms, developed his carpentry business and in 1981 started his career in the trucking industry with his wife, Abby. He worked as an owner-operator contracting with many different trucking companies. He particularly enjoyed his time working with Intercity Lines, where he transported classic and exotic cars across the country.
In the mid ’90s he returned home to be Mr. Mom for his children. After many years caring for his family and continuing to remodel and renovate his home and property he began work at the MacDowell Colony, where he applied his vast skill set. Upon retirement, Terry enjoyed his many hobbies as well as spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings and friends.
A gathering to celebrate Terry’s life will take place at the LaRock home on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, between 4 and 7 p.m., where friends are welcome to come by. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
