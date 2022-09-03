Terence M. Vaine

Terence M. “Terry” Vaine, 58 of Troy, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family and friends Brian Legare and Ed Ridley.
Terry was born on July 15, 1964, in Peterborough, son of the late Beverly (Dunton) and Leo Vaine. He grew up in Rindge and Fitzwilliam where he attended area schools.
On April 23, 1983, Terry married the love of his life, Judy Ellis.
Terry had been employed by several automotive places including Hillsboro Ford, Custom Drive Shaft, Big and Small and Mike’s. For the last 20 years, Terry had worked as a mechanic at J & J Autobody in Troy — a job he truly enjoyed.
Even in his free time, Terry liked to tinker on cars. The only greater passion he held was the love he had for his family. He cherished being a husband and father. He gleamed with pride over his granddaughter and appreciated the times they spent fishing and creating a special bond.
Terry had a large heart and was always willing to lend a hand. Whether he had known you his whole life, or were strangers with paths that intertwined, there was no task too small or too large that Terry wouldn’t take on to help someone in need.
Terry will be forever missed by his wife of 39 years, Judy Vaine; his daughter, Teresa Graves, and her husband, Art; his granddaughter, Jaidyn Graves; his sister, Tara Morris; his brothers, Timothy and Anthony Vaine; his in-laws, Wayne Ellis and his wife, Priscilla, Lynn Raymond and Carlene Allard; as well as many nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
In addition to his parents, Terry was predeceased by his son, Michael A. Vaine.
A celebration of Terry’s life will be held Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Samuel E. Paul Community Center, 61 South St., Troy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Terry’s name are suggested to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 (www.St.Jude.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To extend condolences to the Vaine family or to share a memory or photo of Terry, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.