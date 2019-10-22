Teofilo A. Salema
Teofilo A. “Teo” Salema passed from this world on Oct. 18, 2019, after a difficult battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 63 years old.
Born in Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal, to Jose and Laurentina Salema, Teo was the youngest of six children and immigrated to this country with his family in 1966.
As a young boy Teo lived and attended school in Bristol, R.I.
As a young adult, Teo worked for his brother-in-law, Carlos Andrade, managing a network of Dunkin’ Donuts stores in the greater Boston area where he met his wife, Christine.
As a young couple they relocated to Keene and along with his brother, Manny, Teo started his own franchise business on West Street. Over the next few years, the Keene network grew to include locations in Swanzey, Hinsdale, Brattleboro, and Greenfield, Mass. Although the Greenfield business was sold, the other stores remain in the family with Teo’s nephew, Nelson Salema, operating the Vermont locations and his son, Connor Salema, operating those in New Hampshire.
Teo will be greatly missed by: his wife, Christine (Connors) Salema; their daughter, Laura (Salema) Larmon; and sons, Connor and Michael Salema; son-in-law, Jay Larmon; a granddaughter, Quinn Larmon; and mother-in-law, M. Fran Connors. Additionally, Teo leaves behind four brothers: Jose, Manuel, Antonio and John Salema; one sister, Maria Andrade; many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and nieces, nephews and beloved friends. He is predeceased by: his parents; his father-in-law, Jack Connors; and a sister-in-law, Grace Salema.
At Teo’s request, his services will be private.
Teo loved and supported the community. If desired, donations in his memory may be made to a local charity of your choice, or to Pancan.org
The Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.fletcherfuneralhome.com.
