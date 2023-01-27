Tedd A. Redfield, 55, a longtime resident of Nelson, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 21, 2023, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
His parents, Donald and Carolyn (Daly) Redfield, welcomed their son into the world on March 4, 1967, in Keene. He grew up in East Swanzey and was a 1985 graduate of Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey.
At the time of his death, Tedd had worked as a skilled elevator service technician for the past 26 years with New England Lift Company in New Ipswich.
When not hard at work, Tedd enjoyed cooking on his smoker and on the fire pit. He loved to jet-ski at the lake house, and take vacations in the White Mountains, Maine and tropical destinations. His favorite place to travel was to Cape Cod and Nantucket. He was a great outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and 4-wheeling.
His greatest joy was the wonderful special memories shared with family and his many friends.
Tedd is survived by his wife of 22 years, Lisa M. (Magiera) Redfield, of Nelson; his children: Jade A. Durgin and her husband, Travis, of Bennington (N.H.); Dylan C. Redfield of Simi Valley, Calif.; and Anna Marie Redfield of Nelson; his grandchildren, Bailey Durgin, Talia Durgin and a grandchild on the way; his brother, Scott J. Redfield, and his wife, Kimberly, of Cairo, Ga.; his mother-in-law, Shirley Magiera, of Milford; his father-in-law, John C. Meyer, of New Ipswich; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jimmy and Susan Magiera, of Mont Vernon; his nieces and nephews: Colby Redfield and his wife, Heather, of Tallahassee, Fla.; Ryan Redfield of Simi Valley, Calif.; and Krista Redfield of East Swanzey; and many extended family members and wonderful friends in the area.
A celebration of Tedd’s life will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Redfield’s memory to the N.H. Fish and Game, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord NH 03301; or to the American Heart Association, 2 Wall St., No. 104, Manchester NH 03101.