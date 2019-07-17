Ted B. LeVasseur
Ted B. LeVasseur, 67, of Meetinghouse Road, a longtime resident of Hinsdale, died unexpectedly late Thursday morning, July 11, 2019, at his home following a period of declining health.
Ted was born in Van Buren, Maine, on Jan. 24, 1952, the son of George and Gertrude (Cantin) LeVasseur. He was raised in Hinsdale attending public schools, graduating from Hinsdale High School with the class of 1971.
He went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge from active service he returned home and went on to attend Greenfield Community College where he majored in photography.
Ted had been employed as an inventory control specialist working at C&S Grocers Wholesale where he retired from in 2004 following over 18 years of faithful service with the company. Previously he worked at the Winchester Tannery.
Active civically, Ted served on the Hinsdale Budget Committee, was an assistant scout master for Boy Scouts of America, Hinsdale Troop 496, was a soccer coach for the Hinsdale Elementary School and coached Junior High Girls Soccer. Additionally, he worked with the youth coaching tee ball for several years.
With his wife, he was a short-term foster parent who opened their home to many children throughout the years. Ted was well known for his spirit of friendship and generosity.
A lifelong Catholic, he was a communicant of Saint Joseph’s Church in Hinsdale and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus.
Of his pastimes and interests, Ted enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography and time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.
On Aug. 26, 1972, at Saint Joseph’s Church, he was married to Gail M. Hastings who survives.
Besides his faithful and devoted wife of 46 years he leaves one son, Curtis LeVasseur and his wife, Megan, of Hinsdale; a daughter, Aimee Desmarais and her husband, Jeremy, of Springfield, Mass; two brothers, Robert LeVasseur of Etowah, N.C., and Gaylen LeVasseur of Winchester; one sister, Evelyn Hale of Hinsdale; four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The liturgy of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph’s Church, (Mary Queen of Peace Parish). A reception will follow the mass to be held in the church’s fellowship hall.
Memorial contributions in Ted’s named may be made to Hinsdale Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 13, Hinsdale, NH 03451.
To sign an online guestbook with messages of e-condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
