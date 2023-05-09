Taylor “Tay” J. Hokanson, 21, a lifelong resident of Keene, died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Sullivan.
Taylor was born the son of Rebecca J. (Chamberlain) and Jeffrey W. Hokanson on Jan. 11, 2002, in Keene.
He was educated locally and attended Keene High School. He was employed at the Shipping Shack in Keene as a Customer Service Representative for the past eight months.
Taylor had many interests in life. He loved fishing, archery and biking. Doing anything outdoors appealed to him. He was a lover of animals and was very artistic. Taylor enjoyed making people smile — he was quite the funny character. He also had a big heart and would help anyone in need. He was a free-spirited kid and he will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Mr. Hokanson is survived by his parents, Jeffrey and Rebecca Hokanson of Keene; his brother, Spencer W. Hokanson, of Woburn, Mass., and his girlfriend, Julia Curro, of Tewksbury, Mass.; his grandmother, Beverly Hokanson, of Shrewsbury, Mass.; his aunts and uncles: Garrett Chamberlain and his wife, Kari, of Jaffrey; Douglas Benoit and his wife, Kimberly, of Concord; David Benoit and his wife, Lois, of Etowah, Tenn.; Glenn Hokanson and his significant other, Karen Jenket, of Shrewsbury, Mass.; Ronald Hokanson and his wife, Dina, of Springfield, Mass.; Karen Hokanson of West Grove, Pa.; and Paula Benoit of Concord. In addition he is survived by many cousins, extended family and friends.
Taylor is pre-deceased by his grandparents, William E. Chamberlain, Phyllis A. Chamberlain and Kenneth E. Hokanson.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m., and a celebration of life service will occur on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 11 a.m., all in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will follow at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene.
Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Taylor J. Hokanson to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
