Taylor A. Abbott
On Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, Taylor A. Abbott passed away at the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
She was born Sept. 17, 1995, in Peterborough. Taylor was a free spirit and had a passion for making others laugh. It was hard not to smile when she was around. She enjoyed being outdoors, dirt-biking, ATVs, rock climbing, hiking and mud bogging.
Through her school years she was an all-star cheerleader, ice skater, hockey player and soccer player. Taylor was an avid animal lover and she loved rock collecting, reading and she was a believer in the Lord. After graduating from Victory High School in 2012, she went on to get her Nursing Assistant License.
Above everything, Taylor loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them. The memories that she made will forever be imprinted in the hearts of those she touched.
She is survived by: her mother, Melanie Abbott; her fathers, Kirk Labonte and Kevin Harvey; brothers, Hayden Labonte and Kevin Harvey; maternal grandmother, Barbra Nicholls, and her husband, Rick; paternal grandparents, Claudia and Ken Harvey and Mary Labonte; aunts, Melanie Labonte and Tracey Pelkey; uncles, Mike Abbott Sr., Kevin Labonte and Keith Labonte; cousins: Amanda Abbott, Alyssa Abbott, Michael Abbott Jr., Siena Abbott, Katelyn Whittier, Dylan Whittier, Tre O’Leary, Alyssa Labonte, Dylan Labonte, Kayla Labonte and Allison Pelkey. She is predeceased by: her maternal grandfather, John K. Abbott Jr.; and her cousin, Brandon Tkaczyk.
A Celebration of Taylor’s Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446.
The Foley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
