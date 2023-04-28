Tara N. North, 37, of Chesterfield, died on Monday, April 24, 2023. She passed peacefully and quietly in the familiar surroundings of her home.
Tara was born the daughter of Kathleen G. (Gent) and Thomas S. North on Nov. 26, 1985, in Keene. She was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 2004. She attended Plymouth State University, where she studied graphic design and psychology. She was employed by Home Health Care, Hospice and Community Services in Keene as a home health aid.
Tara was a lover of nature and appreciated all that was beautiful around her. She was a gifted and creative soul, and often spent time crafting gorgeous jewelry and knitting beautifully. She was a talented artist and an eloquent writer who journaled daily. Her skills extended to the kitchen where she spent time preparing delicious and unique dishes. She was an animal lover and adored her two cats, Squeebs and Pear. She was also a loving aunt who enjoyed spending time with her two nephews.
Ms. North is survived by her mother and father, Thomas and Kathleen North, of West Chesterfield; her sister, Molly N. Thompson, and her husband, George, of Keene.; her two nephews, Henry and Simon Thompson, of Keene; and her dear friend, Chris Mattson, of Newfane, Vt. In addition, she is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2023, from 2 to 5 p.m., and a celebration of life service will occur on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 11 a.m., all at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in memory of Tara N. North to Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH. 03446.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com.)