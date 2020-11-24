Tara L. (Tedford) Smith, 39, of Winchester, passed away on Nov. 15, 2020. She passed unexpectedly in the comfort of her home with the love of family near. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
