Tara L. (Tedford) Smith, 39, of Winchester died unexpectedly while sleeping on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in the comfort of her home with the love of family near.
Tara was born the daughter of Cindy (Flagg) and Wayne Tedford on Dec. 1, 1980, in Waterbury, Conn. She attended schools in Connecticut and locally. She graduated from Thayer High School with the class of 1999. She always worked in the fast food industry as a young person. Later she was employed at Smith’s Medical in Keene just prior to becoming a stay-at-home mom raising her three boys who she devoted her life to with love and affection. On June 12, 2014, she exchanged vows with Shaun Smith in a simple ceremony in Winchester. They were married with close family and friends in attendance and have been married for six years.
Tara enjoyed camping with family and friends. On every trip they would always find new places to camp. Day trips were a must when camping, exploring the region and finding new adventures. Time was also spent with family at family functions.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband, Shaun Smith, of Winchester; her father, Wayne Tedford, of Keene; three children: Christopher Bowne of Keene, Jeffery Bowne of Keene and Jasper Smith of Winchester; and her brother, Arthur Tedford, and his wife, Jennifer, of Winchester. In addition, she is survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Tara is pre-deceased by her brother, Anthony “Tony” Tedford, on April 10, 2010. She then was re-joined with her mother, Cindy Tedford, who passed away on May 2, 2021.
In keeping with Tara’s wishes there were no calling hours. A graveside service will be held in the family lot on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, Forest Lake Road, Winchester. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Tara L. Smith to: Grace Christian Fellowship, 81 Ashuelot St., Winchester NH 03470.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
